A new life for high school seniors: Adulting 101

1 of 10

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Like most adults, the seniors of Charles City High School had a busy agenda to accomplish on Thursday. But then real life kicked in: a surprise ticket from police, an application for a home loan at the bank, and somebody’s kid broke an arm at recess.

Plus, they needed to find time to eat lunch and grocery shop in between appointments at the insurance office and auto sales lot.

So what if the kid, loan and police ticket were fictional — for a day, seniors had to juggle life as a grown-up during Adulting 101.

The event was organized by Charles City and New Hampton students from Iowa BIG North, who partnered with local businesses to give seniors a crash course in finances and daily adult responsibilities.

The idea began from watching West Delaware hold a similar type of event for its seniors, Charles City High School Principal Josh Johnson said. Business leaders gathered in that school’s gym to talk about issues like insurance, finances and home ownership.

“I pitched the project to New Hampton’s principal, and she and I agreed that we could take it to the next level and have kids make appointments around town and be an adult for a day,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some success with some initiatives with our kids in the Iowa BIG North program, [so] we thought it would be a good partnership between New Hampton and Charles City.”

For the day the senior class was broken into small groups. Each student received a profile of his or her “life”: age and marital status, career, children’s ages, occupation, taxes, income, student loan amount and more, which they referenced while attempting to purchase a car, house and other insurance policies or daily needs.

During grocery shopping, students “shopped” for a grocery list of a family of four or five, tracking the cost per item at Hy-Vee and calculating their total monthly bill.

Iowa BIG North students Ciana Sonberg, Theo Arndt, Delanie Dahl and Brianna White visited several appointment locations during the day, keeping tabs on the event they organized with area businesses.

The group has worked on the project for most of the school year, and created each student’s individual “profile,” including crunching the income, tax and credit score numbers students had to work with.

“It’s fun to see the kids putting this all into play and actually having a good time with it,” Arndt said as he watched students shop Hy-Vee’s produce section.

During New Hampton High School’s Adulting 101 event earlier this year, “We had students complain at first,” White said.

“But then once they realized what they were doing, they actually thanked Delanie for starting this up and getting it going, because it actually shows what an adult life’s going to be like,” White said.

“It was kind of an eye-opener for a lot of the kids. Life isn’t cheap,” Dahl said.

The group hopes to bring in Osage High School students on the project next year, Johnson said.

Although high school seniors had set agendas, student organizers also planned surprise “wrinkles” — including help from the Charles City Police Department, which issued fake tickets to random students as officers saw them around town.

Some students also got notice of their kids’ unfortunate recess injury, or a broken refrigerator that needed immediate replacement.

“It’s just trying to simulate a real-life situation where you might not expect an extra payment that you have to make on a police ticket, or the broken arm of your kid,” Arndt said.

Joe Maloy, insurance agent and business owner at American Family Insurance, was one of the community partners who met with three groups of students over the day.

Maloy used his appointments to share the “basic ins and outs of auto or home insurance policy,” he said.

“I tried to look at it from the point of view of the student, not knowing anything about what their coverage is. What are you really going to need to know?” Maloy said. “I think this is a huge part of learning for the kids. I’m sure there’s adults that don’t know some of these issues.”

In Charles City, five banks, four insurance agencies, Hy-Vee and two real estate agents worked with student organizers to set up appointments for student groups and have a representative present to help them through appointments. Sixteen businesses were also involved in the New Hampton event.

“Thanks to the businesses, because we couldn’t have pulled this off without them,” Arndt said. “I don’t even think they realize how much they’ve done for us in the past months.”

Charles City would like to include more businesses next year and host the event in the fall, so students can have follow-up meetings and more time to ask questions before graduation, Johnson said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback from our parents,” Johnson said. “A majority of the kids are excited. Some of them are intimidated, some of them, this is way out of their comfort zone. It’s an overall good experience.”