City seeks public comment on budget amendment

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

During the May 15 Charles City Council meeting there will be a public hearing on an amendment to the fiscal year 2017 budget.

The amendment will introduce a $1.2 million increase in expenses that will be offset by revenue, said Charles City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell.

“If you’ve got all this revenue coming in you’re really not increasing the budget,” O’Donnell said. “The state doesn’t care about the revenue; they care about the expenses.”

Offsetting revenue is expected to come to Charles City from RAGBRAI and other summer events, O’Donnell said.

Increased spending is coming from the public safety budget, flood expenses, the work to be done on the Art Center stairs and other city utilities.

One of the reasons for the public safety increase was because Charles City is short officers, sending officers to the academy and the need to replace a squad car, O’Donnell said during the May 3 Charles City Council meeting.

Increased snow removal costs also played a role in the amendment.

Several Parks and Recreation projects, including new restrooms at Sportsmen’s Park, were included in the amendment, because they were expected the previous year.

The repairs to the Art Center are going to be city-funded, and are estimated to cost $30,000.

The city had wanted to do the stair project for the Art Center last year, but it ended up getting moved to this year, O’Donnell said.

The Foster Grandparent program will see a decrease in its budget in the upcoming amendment, O’Donnell said. The reason for the decrease was that they had fewer grandparents, but were doing more hours.

The nuances of the budget requires both longterm thinking and the ability to adapt, O’Donnell said.

“You don’t know, you don’t have a crystal ball, so you guess,” O’Donnell said.

Budget amendments are due to the state by May 31.

The public hearing will be held at the city council chambers during the regular Charles City Council meeting May 15.

The proposed amendments can be found here, and at the Charles City website.