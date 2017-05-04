Rotary Club brings the shade

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Hundreds of years from now, the future residents of the community may still be benefitting from a project taken on by the Charles City Rotary Club this spring.

Each of the almost 40 members of the local service club is being asked to plant a red oak sapling in their yards, at their businesses or in some other spot in the city. With a lifespan of up to 400 years, many of the trees are likely to be around for a long, long time.

Chris Garden is the chairman of the club’s service project committee. He explained that the incoming local club president, Cathy Rottinghaus, attended a regional Rotary meeting where she learned that one of the national organization’s goals will be to have every member plant a tree. A former club president, Ralph Smith, was also at the meeting.

“They thought it would be great if Charles City could be one of the first clubs to meet the goal,” Garden said.

At the local meeting where the goal was announced, Garden happened to be sitting with Rotary member Chuck Souder, who told him he had just finished planting more than 100 trees on his farm.

Seeing an experienced ally for the project, Garden enlisted Souder to help organize the effort and off they ran.

Souder arranged to purchase 50 red oak trees from Schumacher’s Nursery & Berry Farm in Minnesota. Garden said he picked red oaks because they are a pretty, hardy tree that’s also reasonably fast growing.

“It has bright red colors in the fall,” he said.

The trees arrived this week and the planting began. Garden is using space in his business, L&J Industries, to store and distribute the trees.

“About two-thirds of the members have picked them up,” he said Thursday afternoon.

The Charles City Rotary Club is covering the cost of the trees and trunk sleeves to protect them. The total cost is a little less than $200, Garden said.

He said the club hopes the tree-planting this year is just the forerunner of a more ambitious project next year.

The club hopes to match $5,000 in local club funds with a Rotary Foundation grant for $5,000 and possibly some other grants, so that it has $10,000 to $15,000 to plant many trees next spring that are more mature than the small saplings being planted this year.

Possible locations include Lion’s Field and along parts of the bicycle trail.

“Jeff Otto at Otto’s Oasis offered to help us with the planning for that part of it,” Garden said. “He has a program that helps lay out trees for where they should be planted.”

Garden couldn’t help but to put in a plug for club membership. He noted that last year the Rotary gave away first aid kits throughout Charles City and the year before that it distributed 1,500 kitchen fire extinguishers.

“If projects like this interest you, join up and take part,” he said.

Editor’s note: The author of this article is a member of the Charles City Rotary Club.