3 firms considered for completion of broadband study

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Broadband Telecommunications Commission will be considering three of four firms that contacted them for the completion of a fiber feasibility study.

Lookout Point Communications/NewCom, Finley/CCG and FARR Technologies are the firms being considered and each will make a remote presentation at the commission meeting next Wednesday, May 17.

The meeting had a quorum with three of the five members in attendance. Brad McKenzie and Kim Wilson were not present.

The main agenda item discussed was the feasibility study.

The proposals for the feasibility study were due by noon Friday, said Charles City Administrator Steve Diers.

DesignNine consulting firm, one of the four firms considered, was ruled out because of its price and on the opinion of Smart Source Consulting President Curtis Dean.

“We want to keep this moving, but we don’t want to rush into anything,” Diers said.

Of the other three firms, Dean, who was not present for the meeting, considered Lookout point one of the strongest, according to an evaluation sheet that ranked them.

Mark Wicks, Charles City Chamber of Commerce and Community Revitalization director, mentioned that Dean was listed as a reference for Lookout Point, for full disclosure.

Dean had ranked Lookout Point and Finley in a tie for the number one ranking.

“Both Lookout Point and Finley rank well as far as experience goes,” Diers said. “There’s pros and cons to each.”

Of the estimated prices presented, FARR had the lowest bid, and had a travel cost included.

“FARR has done a number of Iowa projects,” Wicks said.

The three remaining firms will be asked to do a presentation at the next Broadband Commission meeting.

“The best thing would be to have the three firms present us with a plan and give them an opportunity to present why we should go with them,” said Josh Mack, chief information officer for North Iowa Area Community College and member of the Broadband Commission.

“This is going to be a fairly expensive, extensive process,” Mack said.

Currently FARR is working with the city of Vinton on a feasibility study, Diers said.