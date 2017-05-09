School Board reviews facility visits, courtyard concepts in Monday meeting

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Community residents and district staff members had a lot to share after wrapping visits by the 21st Century Task Force.

The presentation was initially budgeted for 20 minutes out of the district Board of Education meeting on Monday night, but took almost an hour as task force members reported on everything from facility layouts, finishes, and projects the spaces inspired among students in nine different school districts.

“It speaks volumes — it’s really a strong testament to the process of getting out and seeing other high schools,” Superintendent Dan Cox told the Press on Tuesday.

Presenters focused particularly on common spaces, basic classroom design and music education/theater spaces, noting other common themes among the facilities — student-run school stores, “maker-spaces”, specialized classrooms for industrial technology, agriculture or CTE. Presenters also touched briefly on schools’ conflicting positions when it came to offering or not offering lockers to students.

The district’s next step will be beginning a design charrette with Charles City stakeholders and the architects, Cox said. Dates have not yet been set, but the district hopes to begin the process at the end of May or start of June.

“The first week in June probably wouldn’t hit all of our stakeholder groups, but we will find a way to engage all of our stakeholders to the extent that it’s possible,” Cox said.

Courtyard makeover

Students had a hand in the design of the Charles City Middle School; now, they have a chance to shape the courtyard between the middle school and high school.

The Charles City Board of Education heard presentations from the top three designs created by seventh and eighth grade students, and voted on by their peers and teachers. The student groups offered the board a sketch of their vision for the courtyard, as well as an itemized budget and examples of furnishings, plants and materials to bring their design to fruition.

“I said all along I want to see students have some ownership in that,” Cox said. “I just encouraged the student groups to develop a budget and identify any funding sources.”

The three proposals brought to the board estimated final design costs at $6,769.06; $9,049; and $14,107. The board approved sending all three proposals to the Buildings & Grounds Committee for review. Cox said he hoped to have a committee update for the board by the first meeting in June.

Some of the student designs pitched included an outdoor classroom space, with seating curved around a podium lecture-style; planting crab apple trees to evoke memories of the old middle school at 500 North Grand; limiting lawn space by placing mulch and pavers throughout the courtyard, to cut down on maintenance; and a wheelchair-friendly paver pathway.

Three-line engraving space on the paver bricks could be sold to community members as a way to help pay for installation, student group Carter Hanson, Kellie McWilliams and Keisha Fritz proposed. The students, along with special education instructor Amanda Achenbach, also proposed a wheelchair-accessible swing and two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables.

“Kellie is 14 and has never been to a picnic table like that,” Achenbach noted during the students’ pitch.

Funding for courtyard updates would come from the physical plant levy or general fund, Cox said.

District, support staff settle contracts

The Board of Education approved a settlement Monday night with the Charles City Community School District Educational Services Association regarding support staff contracts.

The district approved a total package increase of 1.96 percent, including a raise of 29 cents an hour, and established a Labor Management Committee proposed by the association.

“There’s all sorts of give-and-take when it comes to negotiations, and that’s part of the process,” Cox said.

The district and the association met for about two hours on May 2, Cox said. The proposal was the third attempt, and first settlement, between the school district and support staff members since January, when the Iowa legislature swiftly introduced and passed sweeping changes to Chapter 20 bargaining for public employees.