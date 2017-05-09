Floyd County wants input for LEC committee

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Floyd County may be going it alone in deciding whether to build a new law enforcement center, but the committee tasked with making a recommendation on that decision is reaching out for more input.

A joint effort between the county and Charles City to build a new jail and law enforcement center (LEC) ended when the city decided to drop out after deciding it would be more economical to remodel existing city facilities than help build an all-new structure.

Floyd County is continuing work on the proposal, however, and now is looking for a few interested persons to join the committee and help it proceed.

Linda Tjaden, a county supervisor and LEC committee member, said there are already about a dozen members on the committee, but they represent mostly public officials such as mayors and law enforcement administrators.

“It’s very important that we have citizen representation on this committee moving forward,” she said. “We want to make sure that we have opened this up to other citizens within Floyd County.”

Additional input will be helpful in making sure the committee is looking at all options available, including the choice between building a new center or paying the cost to transport and house inmates in jails in other counties, Tjaden said. The committee will also look at possibilities for use of current courthouse space if a new LEC is built.

“We need to weigh all the facts as far as costs,” Tjaden said.

A meeting of the LEC committee will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the assembly room on the ground floor of the courthouse.

The meeting will be a recap of what has happened so far, along with the architect who will offer suggestions on what steps should be taken next.

“We’re opening it up, so more citizens get involved.” Tjaden said. “I want citizens from the county that just have an interest in being on the committee.”