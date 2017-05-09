RAGBRAI food vendor info meeting May 16

An informational meeting for any organizations that are planning to be a food vendor during RAGBRAI’S overnight stay in Charles City will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Zastrow Room at the Charles City Public Library.

There is a fee of $325 for all non-profit and existing business expansion vendors. Commercial vendors will be charged $750.

All vendors will have a food inspection the day of the event in Charles City by 9 a.m. with the inspection being done by the Cerro Gordo County Department of Health and Inspection Division.

All vendors will also be required to show proof of liability insurance with a minimum of $1 million coverage.

More information will be shared at the meeting May 16.

A complete listing of guidelines can be found on the Charles City RAGBRAI website, charlescityragbrai.com.