City to consider a RAGBRAI ordinance

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council discussed an ordinance to take effect during the two days RAGBRAI would be in town.

The ordinance would concern the rules, regulations and restrictions when the cyclists come through Charles City on July 26 through July 27. It will also concern the sale of food and beverages in town.

The city expects up to 20,000 visitors to come into the community for the overnight stop on the border-to-border annual bike ride.

A major portion of the ordinance concerns the sale of alcoholic beverages, and requires applications for permits for any sale of alcoholic beverages that would be due to the city clerk on or before July 1.

The ordinance will also allow outdoor entertainment during RAGBRAI, and the use of golf carts and ATVs by Charles City RAGBRAI committee members and designated agents.

The ordinance also makes it a misdemeanor offense for anyone to sell or supply food during RAGBRAI without obtaining a permit.

“This is an ordinance that needs to be passed to give the RAGBRAI committee authority to issue permits, and all that good stuff,” said Charles City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell. “This is only a two-day ordinance so we’re hoping that you wave the second and third readings Monday so this can get published and be in effect.”

The city also discussed a new fireworks law that was signed by Gov. Terry Branstad this week.

During the meeting a National Registry application was brought in and discussed for the North Grand Building, the former middle school.

“By being on the National Historic Registry it ranks higher in grant applications,” said Mark Wicks, Charles City Community Revitalization and Chamber of Commerce director.

The application was reviewed by the council. No formal action is taken at a planning session.

The the future of the Charley Western Trail bridge was also discussed. The bridge partially collapsed earlier in April and is not considered repairable.

A roadway with an accompanying trail is being considered for the future of the bridge.

“It’s more important to take the old bridge down,” said Charles City Engineer John Fallis.

Action on any of the items discussed would have to be taken during a regular meeting of the council. The next regular meeting is May 15.