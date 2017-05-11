Charles City police increasing traffic enforcement around memorial day

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Police Department will be increasing enforcement of traffic violations, especially wearing seat belts.

From May 22 to June 4 the Charles City Police Department will be on the lookout for all traffic violations with an emphasis on seatbelt enforcement.

The increased enforcement will coincide with the Memorial Day weekend.

The increase is part of a grant provided by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, said Charles City Chief of Police Hugh Anderson.

“We’ve been able to outfit our cars with mobile cameras,” Anderson said.

The grant is part of a statewide effort.

“What this grant requires is we take a seat belt survey and usually there’s four or five, what are considered waves, a year. It’s called the safety traffic enforcement program or STEP,” Anderson said. “During that wave we do an increase in seat belt enforcement and traffic enforcement in general.”

Once that period is over, a post wave is done to see how many people are wearing seat belts.

Charles City was one of the first Iowa communities to be involved in STEP, Anderson said.

“There’s a handful that started it,” Anderson said. “And we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Don’t expect any warnings for seat belts during this time, the police intend to give out tickets as part of the effort to increase awareness.

Child restraint is an offense officers will be looking out for during this time.

“One you’re rarely ever going to get a warning on is child restraint,” Anderson said. “The kids they don’t have a choice.”

Both during STEP and after parents can expect a ticket for not buckling kids in.

Iowa has a 94 percent rate of people using their seat belts, but the remaining 6 percent account for half of all traffic fatalities, according to a press release from the police department.

“We have a fairly high percentage that wear them in town, you always have those hold outs,” Anderson said.

Anderson pointed out that it is a myth that tickets generate revenue for the local police departments.

“Most of the time when we write a ticket that money goes to the state,” Anderson said. “What they do with it from there, I don’t know.”

There is no quota for the Charles City Police Department, Anderson said.

“That’s always a misconception,” Anderson said.

Where someone sits in a vehicle doesn’t matter, according the press release. Forty-seven percent of front-seat passengers who were killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts, and 57 percent of unbelted back seat passengers were killed.