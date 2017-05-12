Class of 2017: Dates to know for CC, N-P, RRMR

Staff report

This week starts a string of activities at area high schools, leading up to the last days of the school year for all and graduation for seniors this coming Sunday in Nashua-Plainfield and Memorial Weekend Sunday for Charles City and RRMR.

Here are the highlights:

CHARLES CITY HIGH SCHOOL

May 15 — Music Awards banquet, 6 p.m. at the Charles City High School cafeteria.

May 16 — Senior Sports banquet, 6 p.m. at the Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center (Floyd County Fairgrounds).

May 17 — Class Day begins at 5:30 p.m., Baccalaureate follows, North Grand Auditorium.

May 25 — Last day of school for seniors. Drama Awards banquet, 6 p.m. at the Charles City High School cafeteria.

May 28 — Class of 2017 graduation, 1:30 p.m. at the Charles City Middle School gym.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

May 17 — Baccalaureate and Senior Awards, 6:30-8:30 p.m. N-P Jr./Sr. High gym.

May 19 — N-P Alternative Program graduation, 7 p.m. N-P Jr./Sr. High gym.

May 21 — Class of 2017 graduation, 2:30 p.m. N-P Jr./Sr. High gym.

June 2 — Final day of school (1 hour early dismissal).

RUDD-ROCKFORD-MARBLE ROCK HIGH SCHOOL

May 17 — All Sports Banquet, 6:30 p.m. at multi-purpose gym.

May 23 — Last day of school for seniors. Senior Awards, 7 p.m. at multi-purpose gym.

May 25 — Senior Community Service Day, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

May 26 — Senior graduation practice, 9 a.m.

May 28 — Class of 2017 graduation, 2 p.m.

 

