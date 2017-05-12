District, teacher address online feedback after contract termination

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Community School District received heavy criticism online by community members following the termination of an industrial technology teacher’s contract.

The decision and subsequent Press reporting prompted criticism of the administration on Facebook. More than 60 comments were left on the Press post of the story, with community members expressing support for instructor Kevin Wedeking and for maintaining the current industrial technology offerings.

“I saw a lot of the reactions. I thought it was pretty nice of the community to show their support,” Wedeking told the Press.

During the May 8 Board of Education meeting, board member Jason Walker publicly commented on the criticisms, saying the community was welcome to contact him and other board members regarding the district’s action.

“Only three personally contacted me. Two sought out questions. Most of it (online) was bantering it back and forth with misinformation,” Walker said at the time. “Please take the time to contact us. I will always … take the time to justify my vote.”

The decision came after the Charles City school district has seen a continuing growth in interest of agricultural department courses, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Press. District administration began evaluating department staff levels over the 2016-17 winter.

Those internal discussions culminated in Cox’s recommendation to the Board of Education in late April. He proposed terminating the teaching and coaching contract of industrial technology instructor Wedeking, and recommended advertising for a new agricultural department instructor to teach middle school and high school courses.

“We’ve also been looking at our industrial arts numbers, and came to the decision that it would make more sense to realign the department to two teachers, and the ag department to two,” Cox said.

Wedeking told the Press he wanted to clarify misinformation surrounding the special session he and the board took part in on April 24, which was a closed-session meeting allowed under Iowa law. Iowa school boards are allowed to have closed hearings regarding personnel matters.

Charles City board members have not publicly commented on the meeting, citing Iowa Code ordinances.

“The board is doing the right thing in that they can’t discuss the hearing, but that also implies there was some big secretive thing. That wasn’t the case. It still came down to my personal low numbers,” Wedeking said.

Before ending Wedeking’s contract with the district, Charles City had one agricultural teacher and three industrial technology teachers. Once a new agricultural teacher is hired, the district will offer seventh and eighth grade students an agriculture exploratory class, and combine the current Building Trades course with Agriculture Construction, Cox said.

The high school had 586 students registered for agricultural department courses all four semesters in 2016-2017, according to data provided to the Press by the school district.

The industrial technology department’s classes had 499 students registered for classes taught by the two high school teachers for all four semesters, including 205 students registered for classes taught by Wedeking. (These numbers don’t necessarily represent unique individual students, as some students may have taken more than one class in a department throughout the year.)

Wedeking has taught and coached wrestling for the Charles City school district for the last three years.

“I was asked why I thought my numbers were low, particularly in wrestling. My response was, ‘why build a new middle school without a wrestling room?'” Wedeking said. “That’s the hardest sport to ask today’s young athletes to do. It’s very physical.

“Same thing with industrial tech, to get kids out in the shop, out in the field, working with tools. I coached and taught two of the hardest things to teach with today’s youth.”

In a seven-page letter submitted to the board during his hearing, Wedeking also argued that the district did not give him enough time to rebuild the industrial technology department after a period of years when the department experienced cuts in staff, courses and equipment.

Wedeking received his termination letter on April 1, he said. At the advice of Jason Enke, regional director of the Iowa State Education Association, Wedeking requested a hearing with the Board of Education, at which 10 witnesses spoke during four hours.

“I really was passionate about teaching and coaching, and wish the school district well,” Wedeking said.

When asked if the lesson content of Building Trades will change once it is moved to the agricultural department, Cox said “I can’t answer that.”

“No one can give you that answer until we get a second ag teacher hired, when we have a definitive idea of the skill set that person brings. That’s where the class is slated to go, to the new ag teacher’s schedule,” Cox said. “It will be a construction-based class.”

“It’s three periods, and it’s construction-related. We already have Ag Construction being offered — that’s a current class. The ability to find an ag teacher who can do construction is pretty high,” Cox said.

It’s unlikely a construction project could take place in other Industrial Technology courses like Small Engines or Electronics, he added.

“Those are pretty focused classes,” Cox said.

The new agriculture instructor would likely be teaching the new middle school agriculture exploratory course.

The district is searching for candidates who can teach NIACC college courses, are certified in 5-12 agricultural education and have a construction background. Four agriculture classes offered in partnership with the North Iowa Area Community College will be available every year with the addition of a department staff member, instead of the current every other year.

When asked about the online response to the board’s decision, Cox said the district tries to correct inaccurate information, but respects opinions expressed by the community.

“I am always reflective of how we can do things better,” Cox said.