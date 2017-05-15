Rep. Todd Prichard announces press conferences for Tuesday

Staff report

State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, will be hosting the first of three press conferences on Tuesday in Charles City regarding a campaign for the Iowa governor’s office.

In a press release, Prichard said he will discuss “his potential campaign for Governor”. Prichard has three scheduled appearances across the state on Tuesday, and will visit the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library and the State Capitol following Aromas.

Iowa’s gubernatorial election will be held in 2018. If current Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China, the Democratic candidates will likely run against Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, who is next in line to hold office until election.

Prichard first announced he was considering a run for governor in January, and established a leadership committee for a possible campaign in March. Former party chairwoman Andy McGuire, state Sen. Nate Boulton, Fred Hubbell, Rich Leopold and Jon Neiderbach have recently announced intent to run as Democrats for Iowa governor.