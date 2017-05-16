Charles City RAGBRAI committee seeks student art

The Charles City RAGBRAI committee is hosting a student art contest and is inviting area children ages kindergarten through fifth grade to draw pictures of all the great places in Charles City where they love to ride their bicycles.

The committee is asking that each poster be no larger than 11×14 inches, and must include each child’s first name, age and have Charles City on the poster.

The poster may be drawn, painted or otherwise created by the child.

Entries must be submitted to the Charles City Chamber Office, 401 N. Main Street, by Monday, May 29.

The local winner of the RAGBRAI Art Contest will receive a prize pack from local businesses. The statewide winner of the art contest will receive a prize of $350.00