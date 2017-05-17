CCHS recognizes music department senior awards

Staff report
Charles City High School music students celebrated end-of-year accomplishments during Monday’s department banquet, held in the high school cafeteria. Around 150 students were eligible to receive varsity letter points or department awards. The band, orchestra and choir also recognized senior musicians who left an outstanding impact on their department, band director Jake Gassman said.
The music department recognized the following senior awards:
BAND
John Phillip Sousa Award: Karissa Jensen
Louis Armstrong Award: Isaac Wink
Senior Drum Majors: Isaac Wink and Autumn Gerber
Outstanding Band Parent Award: Kathy Groesbeck
ORCHESTRA
Gene and Jan Martin Award and scholarship: Abby Milligan
National School Orchestra Award: Alex Riley
CHOIR
Oustanding Jazz Vocalist Award: Rebecca Tierney
Kathryn J. Heller Award: Kaitlyn Pellymonter
Iowa Choral Directors Association Award: Karissa Jensen