CCHS recognizes music department senior awards

Staff report

Charles City High School music students celebrated end-of-year accomplishments during Monday’s department banquet, held in the high school cafeteria. Around 150 students were eligible to receive varsity letter points or department awards. The band, orchestra and choir also recognized senior musicians who left an outstanding impact on their department, band director Jake Gassman said.

The music department recognized the following senior awards:

BAND

John Phillip Sousa Award: Karissa Jensen

Louis Armstrong Award: Isaac Wink

Senior Drum Majors: Isaac Wink and Autumn Gerber

Outstanding Band Parent Award: Kathy Groesbeck

ORCHESTRA

Gene and Jan Martin Award and scholarship: Abby Milligan

National School Orchestra Award: Alex Riley

CHOIR

Oustanding Jazz Vocalist Award: Rebecca Tierney

Kathryn J. Heller Award: Kaitlyn Pellymonter

Iowa Choral Directors Association Award: Karissa Jensen