Severe thunderstorms, tornado risk possible tonight

Staff report

More severe thunderstorms are expected into the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service-La Crosse reported Wednesday morning.

Mitchell, Floyd and Chickasaw counties may experience damaging winds and large hail. The storms are expected to be moving quickly through northeast Iowa into Wisconsin, minimizing potential for flash flooding. The area may experience isolated tornadoes.

Because of the possibility of inclement weather this evening, a final decision on the status of tonight’s Ride of Silence will be made at 5 p.m., according to organizer Bob Krueger. The Press will publicize the decision as soon as it is available.

More isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday, but the storms are not expected to be severe, the NWS reported.