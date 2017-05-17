District recognizing retiring staff members

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Ten retiring district staff members were honored on Wednesday during an open tea reception for the Charles City Community School District. Combined, the staff members offered more than 250 years of service to the district.

Nancy Western, Dave Gordon, Cherie Sonberg, Shirley Holm, Vicki Krumwiede, Barbara Lauterbach, Roxanne Kennedy and Janet Boge greeted well-wishes at the Elks Lodge Wednesday evening as coworkers and community members dropped off cards and shared memories. The retirees reception has been a tradition for at least 18 years, organizer and Charles City special education teacher Jenisha Garden said.

“They need to be celebrated. They have spent years and years of dedicating their work to our kids,” Garden said.

Committee organizers in the Charles City Community Education Association typically plan for around 150-200 visitors during the annual reception, depending on how many retirees there are in a year, Garden said. The committee started planning in February for the event. The Charles City Community Educational Services Association partners with the teachers’ association to plan when a support staff member retires.

Roxanne Kennedy, vocal music teacher for Lincoln and Washington elementary schools, is retiring with 40 years in the district, the longest of those recognized on Wednesday.

“I think it’s so important to open it up for the public, just … to have the opportunity to congratulate them and thank them,” Garden said. “They deserve it. They’ve worked hard.”