Cleanup underway as power is restored

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The MidAmerican Energy Co. reported 139 customers were without power beginning Wednesday evening until late afternoon Thursday after a brief storm delivered severe winds to the area. An additional 133 customers in Floyd County were also without power.

Power was also restored Thursday afternoon to two Charles City wastewater treatment lift stations, City Administrator Steve Diers said. Severe winds in the region shut down the lift stations between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The city has one portable backup generator, which it was alternating between the two stations until power was restored. Diers requested residents in Maple Heights and west of the Chautauqua lift station, located by Otto’s Oasis, to limit wastewater usage until the power was restored.

“We’re still asking people to limit their wastewater usage as much as they can. Nothing like last fall certainly,” Diers said Thursday morning, referring to the September flood that shut down wastewater usage across the city.

“As soon as power comes back on, people can use the system as they normally would. We’re keeping up fine,” Diers said Thursday before power was restored. “[We have] enough storage capacity that we can continue rotation like we have for the last 14 hours.”

Charles City will have a brush pickup day on Monday, May 22, to help with storm cleanup, the city announced.

The city is asking residents to pile brush and tree limbs by the curb that morning for pickup.

Residents who have a fallen city-owned tree lying on their property should contact City Hall, 641-257-6300, to report the tree. Several tree-trimming crews were out on Thursday cleaning up.

“Thank you for everybody and their patience and assistance getting the cleanup underway. Be mindful of city workers,” Diers said.

The National Weather Service-La Crosse reported wind speeds varying from 50 mph in Nashua to 60 mph in Floyd County between 6-6:15 p.m., according to records.