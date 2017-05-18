Book reading introduces group Transcend North Iowa

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Transcend North Iowa hosted it’s first community gathering with a reading of the children’s book “I Am Jazz” on Thursday.

The Transcend reading was one of many U.S. community readings participating in the Human Rights Campaign event, which began in 2016. “I Am Jazz” is based off the true story of transgender child Jazz Jennings.

“It’s just an event for the community to come and learn a little bit more on who trans people are and what trans is,” Booker Murray said.

Transcend North Iowa was founded in Charles City in January after Murray and his family couldn’t find local resources to support Murray’s transition from female to male.

The term transgender is defined as a person whose sense of personal identity/gender does not correspond to their birth sex. Cisgender is defined as a person whose sense of personal identity/gender corresponds with their birth sex.

The terms have emerged nationally as part of the transgender and broader LGBTQ+ civil rights conversation. Transgender individuals who begin presenting themselves as the gender they identify as are transitioning.

“When I came out about two years ago, we really looked for resources and didn’t have hardly anything. The nearest one was in Cedar Falls, and it was on school nights and we weren’t able to go,” Murray, a high school junior, said. “We decided to put a group together just because it seemed to be so needed.”

The group meets every three weeks for support and to discussion of transgender issues and needs.

“Cis(gender) people can come and get more education, and trans people can come and just have a safe space to talk about being trans,” Murray said.

The group is currently hosting a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to register as a federal non-profit organization. With the fundraiser, Transcend would like to host sensitivity training for school and law enforcement staff members.

Transcend is also planning to hold a clothing drive to offer transgender individuals clothes and toiletries during their transition. The group is hoping to offer specialized items for transgender individuals like chest binders.

“I would really like to do more of the education,” Murray said. “Charles City (schools) are pretty good, but I know a couple schools surrounding us have had some issues. Everybody could just use a little more understanding about trans issues.”

“Luckily I haven’t experienced as much discrimination as I could, but a lot of people just don’t understand,” Murray added.

Katelyn Kaiser, who read “I Am Jazz” on the group’s Facebook Live event, said the public has more to learn when understanding a transgender person’s experience.

“I’ve had acceptance from family and friends and the general public as well,” Kaiser said. “But there’s a lot of people who ask certain questions that may not be appropriate, so it’s best to educate them the best you can, so they know what may be appropriate and what is not appropriate to ask … and the difference between gender and sexuality, because it is two different things.”

Transcend North Iowa is already expanding beyond Charles City, and is also hosting meetings in Mason City. Group members have done training through One Iowa, an advocacy organization based out of Des Moines.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Jessamy Orcutt, Murray’s mother. “We’ve been asked to expand to Waverly and a few other places a little further away from Charles City. So we’re hoping to expand to every area that would need us.”

Those interested in meeting dates can visit www.transcendnorthiowa.com.