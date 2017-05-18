Park cleanup turns into pickup after storm

Members of the City Improvement Association planned to spend Thursday morning at Bayou Bend Park sprucing up and planting flowers. Instead, much of their efforts went to picking up limbs scattered by Wednesday night’s storm.
The group said it would appreciate efforts by park users to keep the park clean, and especially reminded people to not throw the riprap rocks on the river bank into the river.
I was wondering why some of the photos online are not in the print edition. Thanks
While the newspaper is limited in physical space as we present a wide variety of stories and photos that interest our readers, the internet gives us the ability to offer additional photos that a reporter takes at an event.