Park cleanup turns into pickup after storm

Kip Hauser of the City Improvement Association prunes trees at Bayou Bend Park in Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Sherry Schaefer helps haul away trimmings Thursday from trees at Bayou Bend Park. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Joyce Knight hauls away branches and other debris picked up at Bayou Bend Park Thursday morning after the Wednesday night storm. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Members of the City Improvement Association (CIA) helping pick up in Bayou Bend Park Thursday morning are (from left) Kay Tjaden, Judy Hauser, Kathy Ebert, Jenny Huegel, Kip Hauser, Sherry Schaefer and Joyce Knight. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Members of the City Improvement Association planned to spend Thursday morning at Bayou Bend Park sprucing up and planting flowers. Instead, much of their efforts went to picking up limbs scattered by Wednesday night’s storm.

The group said it would appreciate efforts by park users to keep the park clean, and especially reminded people to not throw the riprap rocks on the river bank into the river.

“That rock is expensive,” said Judy Hauser.

