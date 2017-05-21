Rain doesn’t dampen the spirit of the Civil War Re-enactors

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Outside the Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum sat rows of canvas tents, and fires burning in the rain.

Civil War re-enactment participants walked up and down the rows and huddled near the fire for warmth Saturday, May 20, while rain poured down and the temperature dropped below 50 degrees.

On the Confederate side scores of gray coats and and brown hats went around, and anyone present was happy to talk to you about why they were there.

From Reveille to 5 p.m. the soldiers braved the weather and even afterward. The tents weren’t just for show, that was where participants slept during the night.

The commanding officer of the Union, Rich Hunt, has been participating in re-enactments for 25 years and says he will continue as long as he has the opportunity to teach what he knows and pass down the knowledge that he’s gained.

The battle of Kernstown was scheduled to take place Saturday. The battle was part of the Valley Campaign of 1862.

The participants had been in camp since Thursday, May 18.

A lot of the participants’ passion for the project comes from them having ancestors that took part in the war.

Clint Olmstead, one of the re-enactors, had family on the Confederate side, while Linda Hanover, another of the re-enactors had family from both the Union and Confederacy.

The reenactment was postponed Saturday, because of the weather.

“Safety wise you don’t want to be running around on wet grass with loaded weapons. Even though they are blanks they still can hurt,” said Civil War re-enactor Dave Pasbrig.

Re-enactors are expected to use common sense when handling a rifle or firearm, and anyone under 16 is expected to attend a hunter’s safety course and have a parent with them in the 23rd Tennessee Unit orf re-enactors.

The cold weather and rain didn’t prevent the re-enactors from having a fire going at all times in any type of weather.

Many of the re-enactors had period style clothing. Pasbrig’s spectacles were made in 1860 style frames.

Several of the re-enactors had crafted their own period clothing using wool and cotton fabric.

On Sunday, May 21, the re-enactors were able to simulate a battle from the Valley Campaign of 1862.

This is the 8th Civil War Reenactment the Old Bradford Museum has been involved with. The museum started working with re-enactors in 2009.

“They came down to see if we would allow them to hold it in the pasture,” said Leatha Springer.

Re-enactors came from as far away as Minnesota.

“Two years ago they bought two acres of the pasture,” Springer said.

On Friday, May 19, about 150 students came to witness the re-enactment from Janesville, New Hampton and Nashua-Plainfield.