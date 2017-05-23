Hy-Vee, co-sponsors to host first Summer Bash

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

After a full last day at school on June 2, Charles City students and families are invited to join the party at Lion’s Field Park.

Hy-Vee is partnering with three sponsors and seven organizations and agencies to host it’s first Summer Bash and offer food, games and information on summer programming for students in the area, volunteer Hy-Vee organizer Mandi Parker said. The Summer Bash will run immediately following school dismissal times, from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re always looking for ways to engage with the community. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out, meet some families and kick off a healthy summer,” Parker said.

The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be present, as well as emergency responders; the Charles City Public Library and Charles City Arts Center; Rotary Club; the Fossil and Prairie Park; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa; and the Floyd County Iowa State Extension Office, offering information on programs for this year. The Hy-Vee Grill will provide free food to participants.

This is the first year of the event, Parker said. She has been organizing for the last four months with Missy Freund of Edward Jones, one of the sponsors along with Stewart Realty and Central Park Dentistry. The event is encouraging families with young kids through high school to attend.

The event is hoping to host around 500 people, Parker said.

“There’s a little bit of something for all ages,” she added.