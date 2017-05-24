Charles City Memorial Day service is Monday morning

Charles City will pay tribute to its fallen veterans with the annual Memorial Day service, to take place Monday morning, May 29.

The event will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the Floyd County Courthouse.

The service will include raising of the colors by the Boy Scouts, an honor squad with buglers playing taps, the Pledge of Allegiance, band music and the national anthem led by Tony Rottinghaus.

Invocation and benediction will be by Patti Kellogg and the proclamation will be made by Major Jim Erb.

Spectators are suggested to bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain the service will be held at the VFW.