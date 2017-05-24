Lion’s Field pool will be open on Memorial Day

To the Press

The Lions Field swimming pool will be open on Memorial Day, but will then close again until the following weekend when it will open for the season.

The pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 29.

It will be closed Tuesday through Friday, May 30 through June 2, for the final days of the Charles City school year, then will reopen for the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

General swim hours are 1 to 7 p.m. daily. In addition, family nights will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays, and youth innertube nights will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The pool may close early on days of inclement weather, or where the water or air temperatures are below 72 degrees.

Season tickets are $140 for a household (up to six people) or $60 for an individual, plus sales tax. Daily admission is $4.50 for adults, $4 for age 6-18 and $2 for age 5 and under. A 10-punch ticket is available for $35.

Children 8 years old and under must be accompanied by a parent or by a guardian who is at least 15 years old.

The pool phone number for questions or emergencies is 641-257-1188.