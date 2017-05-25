MAKE WAY FOR GRADUATING SENIORS

Charles City High School seniors walking through and high fiving elementary students at Washington Elementary School. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
Jay Len, 17, Charles City High School senior going around I.C. and being congratulated. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
arles City High School seniors going into Washington Elementary School in their cap and gown. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. 
Staff Report

Charles City High School seniors marched through elementary schools Thursday, May 25.

The soon-to-be Comet grads donned their caps and gowns for visits to I.C. as well as Washington and Lincoln schools before practicing for their graduation ceremony.

The parade through elementary schools is becoming a tradition in Charles City and in many other districts, providing a chance for congratulations to the seniors for what they have accomplished, and inspiration to the younger students for what they can achieve.

