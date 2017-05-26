GALLERY: Students host open house at Riverside Cemetery

1 of 10

Staff report

There was never a quiet moment in the cemetery on Friday.

Charles City residents turned out in mass to visit Riverside Cemetery’s open house during the afternoon, and celebrate the year’s progress made by a determined class of eighth graders.

Charles City Middle School students offered maps and guidance as residents entered the gates, directing visitors to performances, coding projects, memorials and more student-led initiatives impacting the historical landmark. Many of the projects have much more time to go, teacher Ryan Rahmiller said: students are preparing to work into the summer and their first year of high school to continue their initiatives, which were established this past October.

Check back later for the full story, or pick up a copy of the Charles City Press on Tuesday, May 30.