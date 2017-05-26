GALLERY: Students host open house at Riverside Cemetery

1 of 10
Charles City Middle School students demonstrate the grave marker cleaning solution as community members pass by at Friday's open house. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Community members leave the Riverside Chapel, which alternated between showing a live skit and trailers by a documentary crew.
Ricki Walls, Hope Slinger and Aaliyah Jackson hold brochures they passed out to community members explaining their coding project, which aims to digitally record every grave in Riverside Cemetery for a finder app. Not pictured: Nick Aikey.
Kiki Connell tells visitors about her group's birding trail project, which borders the outskirts of Riverside Cemetery.
Owen Weber, left, and Ryan Nettleton show off portions of the Riverside Chapel that they hope to restore to community members during Friday's open house.
Cast members of the Historical Reenactment of Jim Cullen's Lynching. Back: Jeremiah Chapman, Brayden Petzoldt, Rosie Baldus. Front: Randy Jones, Jacquelyn Rutherford, Cameron Kakac.
Danielle Stock, Kiki Connell and Nicole Concepcion presented plans for a nature trail at the foot of the path. Not pictured: Toni Maloy and Nia Litterer.
Josie Groesbeck, Breanna Siverly and India Dana hold up their "Calendar Calamities," which the group is selling for $15 to support preservation and maintenance projects pursued by their classmates. Each month tells one of the odder tales Riverside Cemetery holds. Not pictured: Brooke White.
Olivia Martin, Aliya Rodemaker and Scott Lewis wait by their symbolism booth for community members visiting Riverside. The group offered a scavenger hunt to community members, asking how many common grave images visitors could spot during the open house.
Students surround the memorial plaque dedicated to children in Riverside who died of terminal illness. Many of those children do not have grave markers of their own. 
Staff report

There was never a quiet moment in the cemetery on Friday.

Charles City residents turned out in mass to visit Riverside Cemetery’s open house during the afternoon, and celebrate the year’s progress made by a determined class of eighth graders.

Charles City Middle School students offered maps and guidance as residents entered the gates, directing visitors to performances, coding projects, memorials and more student-led initiatives impacting the historical landmark. Many of the projects have much more time to go, teacher Ryan Rahmiller said: students are preparing to work into the summer and their first year of high school to continue their initiatives, which were established this past October.

Check back later for the full story, or pick up a copy of the Charles City Press on Tuesday, May 30.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY