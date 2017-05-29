National 19th Amendment Society hosts book signing on museum’s history

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

During it’s lifetime, the National 19th Amendment Society has always seen to it that Carrie Lane Chapman Catt is remembered for her efforts — and with the help of a local writer, the volunteers behind the organization will be remembered as well.

Author Wendy Johnson joined 19th Amendment Society members at the Carrie Lane Chapman Catt Girlhood Home on Monday, signing copies of her book “Preserving Carrie’s Legacy: the National 19th Amendment Society.”

Committee members of the organization started discussing the possibilities of a book in 2014, at the start of planning for the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary. The book tells the story of Rhoda McCartney and other volunteers who saved and restored the childhood home of suffrage activist Chapman Catt.

“It’s nothing short of amazing what they have done,” member Cheryl Erb said of the volunteers. “They persisted, and they continued to say, ‘we can save it,’ and they did.”

It took Johnson about a year and a half to complete the research and writing for the book, which will be for sale in the interpretive center at the Carrie Lane Chapman Catt Girlhood Home.

“The book is a compilation of the voices of women and men that worked on this project,” Johnson said. “I feel really humbled that they asked me, but really this book is about their story, and about the accomplishments that they’ve achieved in the last 25 years.”

Johnson interviewed McCartney and past presidents of the 19th Amendment Society, as well as key volunteers who took part in grant-writing and the board of directors.

“It was a lot of people involved, and I think that’s what you need for an organization to succeed and the amount of time it took — a relatively short amount of time to achieve this,” Johnson said. “They dedicated part of their lives to creating this.”

By recording the story behind the volunteers, Johnson said she hoped the book will bring more attention to the organization’s mission and the local history in Floyd County.

“It’s a little tucked away, it’s not on a main road,” Johnson said. “So I hope this book — and the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, and the work that this organization has done — can bring some bigger visibility to this organization and the museum as a whole.”

With the book now complete, it will serve as a resource to future volunteers, interns and community members in the future, Erb said.

“Sometimes you don’t always recognize the value of what you have in your backyard,” Erb said.

For now, the book is only available at the museum’s location at 2379 Timber Avenue outside Charles City. Those interesting in purchasing the book can also contact the center via email, info@catt.org, or by calling 641-228-3033. More information of the center and it’s opening hours are available at www.catt.org.