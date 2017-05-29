Juveniles charged after high-speed chase

 

Staff Report

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two juvenile males from Cedar Rapids Friday.

A deputy observed a vehicle speeding westbound on Highway 218, according to a press release. An attempt to stop the vehicle led to a pursuit at speeds as fast as 120 mph.

The Iowa State Patrol deployed stop sticks to puncture the vehicle’s tires, and the vehicle entered a ditch. From there two juveniles fled on foot and were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Once the occupants were apprehended it was found that the vehicle was allegedly stolen from Linn County. A handgun and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle, the press release said.

The driver was charged in Floyd County with eluding, a Class D felony; first degree theft, a Class C felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor; and multiple traffic offenses.

The Iowa State Patrol also charged the driver and the passenger with multiple charges in Cerro Gordo County.

The two were transported to a juvenile detention center.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Clear Lake Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the chase or apprehension.

 

