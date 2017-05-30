Rockford High School class sets high marks

The Rockford Senior High School Class of 2017 stands after proceeding into the RRMR gym Sunday afternoon. At left are Principal Keith Turner and members of the Board of Education. Press photos by Bob Steenson
Annaka Noss, speaking about “Someday.”
Speaker Kylee Smith, speaking on “Integrity.”
Sarah Parcher, advising her classmates to “Write the Rest of Your Story.”
The members of the Class of 2017 presented parents with roses during an emotional beginning to the service Sunday in Rockford.
Alyssa Staudt, with a talk titled “Labels.”
By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The program included the names of 42 students in the Class of 2017 at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in Rockford.

Impressively, 16 of those students — more than a third — qualified to graduate with honors for having maintained at least a 3.5 grade-point average over their high school years.

Equally impressive, 16 students — often the same as the honor students — wore silver cords with their gowns for having performed at least 50 hours of community service each year of high school.

Co-valedictorians named at the commencement were April Marie Miller and Alyssa Jo Staudt.

Speakers during the event were class members Kylee Smith, speaking on “Integrity,” Annaka Noss, speaking about “Someday,” Alyssa Staudt, with a talk titled “Labels,” and Sarah Parcher, advising her classmates to “Write the Rest of Your Story.”

The 2017 class motto is “Together we have experienced life. Separately we will pursue our dreams. Forever our memories will remain.”

