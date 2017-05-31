Design process, ‘shopping list’ for athletic complex started

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The land is purchased. Now priorities need to be set on the future softball/baseball athletic complex, Charles City Board of Education members heard at Tuesday’s workshop session.

Athletic Director Todd Forsyth is working with coaches and engineers to put together a “shopping list” of needs and associated costs for an athletic complex, Vice President Jason Walker told other members of the school board.

Walked said Forsyth and the coaches have created an initial layout of the facility, which will be located on 20 acres north of Charles City off of Shadow Avenue. Board members approved the purchase in late January after searching with Stewart Realty for land to locate sports fields.

Board members disagreed whether to start fundraising outreach when an initial design or estimated cost is not yet settled.

“I don’t think we need to wait for anything. We already pulled the trigger by buying the land,” board member Lorraine Winterink said.

“I would think you’re hard-pressed to do anything organized until you have an image of what you’re trying to do,” Superintendent Dan Cox told the board.

Board President Scott Dight said he hoped to see the school district put money into “dirt work” on the property this summer or upcoming fall, but Walker said the final prices have not yet been set.

“If we were to commit (money to accomplish dirt work) … getting that contracted out — this summer is quickly passing us by, I would expect,” Walker said.

No action was taken during the board’s workshop on Tuesday. The next regular meeting for the Board of Education is June 12 at 6:30 p.m.