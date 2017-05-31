Charges filed after alleged hit-and-run accident

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

An alleged hit-and-run accident Monday morning resulted in a chase and charges filed against both parties involved.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Charles City police responded to a call of an accident in the 400 block of 7th Avenue, according to a press release from the Charles City Police.

One car hit another vehicle and then fled the scene, the report said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck went after the suspected vehicle until the police got involved to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, Davell Shaw, 21, from Mason City, didn’t stop for the squad car and went on until he got behind a motel on South Grand Avenue, according to the report.

Shaw was arrested and charged with driving without a license, leaving an accident scene, no insurance and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Ryan Brewer, 23, Charles City, was also arrested and charged with driving while suspended, operating a non-registered motorcycle and no insurance.

The total amount of damage to the vehicles as a result of the accident was estimated at $2,500.