Two break-ins and robberies in Charles City

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Trinity United Methodist Church and the Charles City YMCA were both broken into and robbed, on two separate nights this week.

The YMCA was broken into Wednesday around 2 a.m., said Executive Director Lance Lasher. A laptop and cash were stolen from the register at the front desk.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the break-in because the thief set off the fire alarm, said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson during the Charles City Council planning session Wednesday, May 31.

“We’re thankful nobody got hurt,” Lasher said.

The YMCA has video of the robbery that it gave to the Charles City Police Department.

Sunday around 5 a.m. Trinity United Methodist Church was broken into, robbed and vandalized.

Two laptops, two TVs, a Bose sound system, tools and cash were taken, said Craig Hamm, custodian at Trinity.

“We’re thinking he propped the door open,” Hamm said.

On Saturday there was a funeral at the church, and Hamm thinks the thief may have propped open a door during that time and come back later that night.

A couple hundred dollars in cash was taken from the church, Hamm said.

A window to the office on the inside of the church was broken, and a door to a lounge area was busted in, destroying the lock and preventing the door from closing completely.

This was not the first theft of Trinity. In December the church was robbed of a TV.

“We’re thinking it’s the same people,” Hamm said.

The Charles City Police Department is currently investigating both crimes, and there is no word as to whether they are connected, said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke.