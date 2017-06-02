Area farmers catch up during cool May

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

At the beginning of May, Floyd County farmers were fretting over a spate of cool, wet weather that was keeping them out of the fields and threatening those few acres they had managed to plant.

A month later, almost all of the corn and most of the soybean seeds are safely tucked in the ground, moisture levels are adequate and those crops that have emerged already are generally rated in good condition.

Although wet conditions in some areas are preventing farmers from finishing their spring work, on average the state has caught up to the five-year averages for corn planting and corn emergence despite temperatures remaining unseasonably cool.

The Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report, issued weekly by the US Department of Agriculture, shows mostly favorable markers for the crops in the region of the state that includes Floyd County.

For the week ending May 28, 97 percent of the intended corn crop has been planted and 85 percent has emerged in the region. More than 80 percent of the soybeans were planted and 39 percent of that crop has emerged, the report said.

“Farmers continue to make planting progress as conditions allow,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey earlier this week in a press statement.

“Hopefully the nicer weather we’ve had the last few days holds on and farmers are able to finish planting, spray for weeds and get other needed work done,” Northey said.

Statewide, the corn crop condition as of May 28 was rated 12 percent excellent, 61 percent good, 24 percent fair, 2 percent poor and 1 percent very poor.

Harry Hillaker, the state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, said Iowa recorded its driest week in 11 weeks, but temperatures are still averaging below normal.

“Temperature extremes varied from Thursday morning lows of 37 degrees at Grinnell and Chariton to Friday (26th) afternoon highs of 84 degrees at Atlantic and Red Oak,” HIllaker said in a report.

“Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 5.4 degrees below normal,” he said. “There were no widespread heavy rains this past reporting week with only a relatively few locations picking up more than an inch of rain. The statewide average precipitation was 0.50 inches or slightly less than one-half of the weekly normal of 1.05 inches.”

Moisture for the northcentral region that includes Floyd County was rated as 83 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus. There were no areas rated short or very short.

Subsoil moisture in the region was rated 78 percent adequate and 22 percent surplus.