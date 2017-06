1 of 2

Staff report

Girl Scout Troop 20527 got started on a busy summer events with a weekday work session on Tuesday. The troop will spend three days painting this week at Waverly Hill Park to brighten up equipment surrounding the Charles City Dog Park, which the troop helped kickstart within the community. Troop members will paint all the playground equipment at Waverly Hill and will design a dog mural for the wall of the bathroom facilities.