Silent memorial ride is Thursday evening

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Bob Philips was a musician, a businessman and a family man who loved working with students and looked forward to bicycling across the state for the first time on RAGBRAI 2016.

The Nashua man’s dream was cut short when he was struck and killed by a passing pickup truck while riding his bicycle on a county road south of Charles City on June 8, 2016. Family members said he was training for RAGBRAI at the time.

Philips will be remembered Thursday night when area bicyclists go on a silent ride through the streets of Charles City.

The Bob Philips Memorial Ride will start at 6 p.m. June 8, from the Charles City High School parking lot. The ride will take the place of the annual Ride of Silence, which was canceled May 17 because of severe weather that evening.

Bob Krueger, the organizer behind the annual Charles City Ride of Silence, said it’s fitting to hold a ride on the anniversary of Philips’ death.

He said he didn’t know Philips well, but they attended the same church, and he learned of Philips’ new-found interest in biking.

Philips first became involved in RAGBRAI in 2013 when he drove a support vehicle for his daughter, Laura. Philips rode several days of the ride himself in 2014. For 2016 he was determined to ride the entire width of the state, family members said.

Krueger said Philips’ wife, Mary Lou, intends to be at the start of the ride Thursday to thank participants for remembering her husband.

The annual Ride of Silence began in Dallas in 2003 to honor a local bicyclist who had been killed. SInce then it has grown to include thousands of riders in cities around the globe.

The Ride of Silence is held to remember bicycle riders who have been killed or injured while riding, and to raise awareness among motorists of bicycles’ presence on the road and their right to share the road.

The easy-paced ride Thursday will cover about 7 miles of city streets and trails, Krueger said.

Cyclists are asked to go no faster than 12 mph so everyone can keep up. They are also asked to wear helmets, follow traffic rules and remain silent during the ride. There is no registration or fees — just show up and take part.

For more information, call Krueger at 641-228-7541.