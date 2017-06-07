Wanted: Volunteers for a busy Charles City summer

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City event organizers are looking for help.

The busiest portion of the summer begins later this month as Charles City welcomes out-of-towners for the Charles City Whitewater Challenge, June 17-18; the Iowa Games, held at the Charles City whitewater course on June 24; the fourth of July celebrations, RAGBRAI and potentially more events as the town juggles other weekend regulars like Party in the Park.

Tourism Coordinator Ginger Williams, of the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers willing to fill two-hour activity slots at the Whitewater Challenge and Iowa Games this year.

Although the Iowa Games is a statewide competition, Charles City plays a key role in the event’s success, she said. The event requires more volunteers than the Whitewater Challenge to keep up with the multiple competitions.

“We supply all of the volunteers, everything from timing to setup and cleanup. There’s a lot of activity from pretty much 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Williams said. “That’s a really long day, but most people will sign up for a two-hour or four-hour shift. It just depends on how their schedule works.”

“I do remind people that this is an outdoor event. If you can’t be outside, you might not want to sign up for this,” Williams added.

Charles City’s RAGBRAI volunteers committee is also seeking help from every corner of the area to manage an estimated crowd of 20,000 participants. Committee members, selling t-shirts at Party in the Park booths through June and July, will have volunteer and housing forms available for residents willing to serve or offer camping space to RAGBRAI riders.

Although the Charles City committee hasn’t finished calculating it’s own estimate, RAGBRAI state organizers offered an estimate of 800 volunteers to successfully pull off the event.

“I don’t know if we’ll need that many, but the more we have the better it will go,” volunteer committee chair Kelsey Forsyth said.

The committee is reaching out to other RAGBRAI planning committees to tally what the needs are on all sides of the event, and whether those committees have already recruited volunteers. In the meantime, Forsyth and fellow committee members are already encouraging people to sign up for where they’d like to help.

“We have tons of options. We have information centers where people can sit in the shade and give directions, we have a beverage garden where we will need people serving drinks, we’ll have cleanup and sanitation,” Forsyth said. “If you need to sit or would like to be downtown, we can work with that.”

The committee is not asking for specific time shifts on July 26 and 27, but it has flexibility for people willing to work either all day or during specific time periods.

“I think the town’s all going to come together and make it a smooth event for Charles City and RAGBRAI,” Forsyth said. “It’ll be fun, and you’ll meet a lot of different people. I don’t think it will be a lot like work.”

Events this year offer a lot of opportunities for high school students seeking volunteer hours for silver graduation cords — and Williams welcomes them.

“I love silver cord volunteers,” she said. “Last year at the Iowa Games, I had probably eight [students] step up out of 24 volunteers we had.”

Businesses and community groups have in the past pledged to provide a certain number of volunteers for events.

“With these big community events, we totally rely on the help of our volunteers, and we wouldn’t be able to pull them off without their help,” Williams said. “We love our volunteers.”

To volunteer for the upcoming whitewater course events, Party in the Park or fourth of July celebrations, contact the Charles City Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street at 641-228-4234. RAGBRAI volunteer forms can also be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce, or visit www.charlescityragbrai.com for more information.