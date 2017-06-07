Local veteran’s official” VA not designed to be the primary health insurer

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Veterans Affairs Health Care was not designed to be the primary health insurer for veterans, according to the Floyd County Veterans Affairs Office.

The Floyd County office works with Floyd and Chickasaw County veterans and is staffed by one full-time employee, Maris Deike.

“With the high costs of health care these days, more and more veterans have chosen to strictly use the VA,” said Deike in a written statement to the Press. “We most definitely want veterans to utilize the VA to (see) how it works for them, and encourage veterans to get the health care they need to stay healthy.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday that Iowa Veteran Affairs Health Care had lied about the length of time veterans wait to receive care in the state, listing shorter waits than is really the case.

According to whistleblower data, which Grassley said the VA has since confirmed, the Iowa City VA reported 537 veterans waiting for a clinical appointment between 91-180 days, 539 between 181 days to a year, and 232 between one and two years, The Associated Press reported.

The other VA hospital, in Des Moines, showed hundreds of others waiting for appointments more than 90 days, Grassley said the documents from mid-February show.

The increased number of veterans using the VA system is part of the problem.

Deike said, “The VA health care was not designed to be a main source of health insurance for veterans. It’s not health insurance at all, it’s not considered health insurance. It’s considered a health care supplement for veterans.

“One thing we do not know for sure with the statements on veterans wait times is what particular area of appointments the whistle blower was looking at,” Deike said.

“If the longer wait times came from how long it takes to get a consult — yes, those are going to be further out, but it does not mean that that same vet wasn’t seen in two or three different other VA clinics that lead up to that consult appointment,” she said.

Deike’s office works to insure that veterans get the appointments they need, and helps make the appointments through VA medical centers.

“We’ll schedule the appointments for the veterans. We will transport them to the VA medical centers. We are more of a liaison between the veteran and the VA medical side,” Deike said.

The nearest VA medical centers to Floyd County are outpatient facilities in Mason City and Waterloo. Veterans that need speciality care must travel to Des Moines or Iowa City.

“We’re kind of the sitting ducks,” Deike said. “We talk to patient advocates if there’s a patient issue, with a veteran that feels they are not receiving the proper care at a VA facility.”

Deike’s office gets to know all the extension numbers for the VA and speaks with all the different schedulers in the VA, she said.

“Mainly we try to be a voice for the veteran,” Deike said. “We cannot put an order in for veterans for prescriptions. The confusion lays with, they think we’re a VA medical facility.

“We have so many hats that we’re supposed to put on,” she said. “We’re supposed to know the Social Security side, we’re supposed to know the child support side, the birth certificate, the death certificate. There’s just so many departments that bring these claims together.”

Veterans have been using the VA exclusively for their health care needs, and not using civilian health care providers because of the cost benefits, Deike said. The more veterans that decide to use the VA health care system the more backed-up the system can become.

Veterans need to get a physical once a year with the VA to keep their foot in the door for benefits, Deike said.

“The VA is not all at fault for the waiting times for veterans,” Deike said. “Some veterans are abusing the VA health care system by booking as many appointments as possible … when it is not necessary.”

The long wait times are coming from specialty care clinics, not the primary care, Deike said.

Grassley said, “It’s a crime that veterans are being treated this way,” referring to long wait times.

VA Secretary David Shulkin said in a letter to Grassley he was disheartened to learn of the contradictory information, and said he believed it was a case of misunderstanding between the VA and the Senate committee staff.

Grassley said he doesn’t believe it was a misunderstanding at all because he said his staff made clear in multiple meetings the information the committee was seeking.

“The appearance of an attempt to mislead the committee about the extent of the wait times in these facilities is extremely disturbing,” Grassley said.