Riverside Drive to be closed for summer festivals

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City BBQ Challenge and Whitewater Festivals have been approved by the Charles City Council, with the provision that the organizers work closely with the Charles City Police Department.

The Charles City BBQ Challenge will be Saturday, June 17, behind the Charles City Press in the former Tori’s parking lot.

On the same weekend, the Whitewater Challenge will be held nearby on the Cedar River.

“That’s where we have it every year,” said Charles City Community Development Events Coordinator Erica Wipperling.

Riverside Drive, behind the Charles City Press, will be closed for the loading and unloading of smokers and other equipment, Wipperling said.

The challenge will be from noon to 7 p.m., with judging happening at 4 p.m.

The event is bringing 19 teams to use whatever kind of fuel and equipment is available to compete.

“They can season it however they want and use whatever they want,” Wipperling said. “That’s what makes it pretty unique from each other.”

The pitmasters will be judged on how they prepare pork ribs. They will be judged on taste, appearance and tenderness, Wipperling said.

“In the previous years they’ve had to cap it at 20,” Wipperling said. “The committee is pretty satisfied with it.”

Tickets are on sale for $25. Those tickets will give consumers the chance to not just sample each contestant’s ribs, but also act as judges for the BBQ Challenge.

“That’s 19 ribs you get. You can feed a family with that for $25,” Wipperling said. “Where else can you get that many ribs for $25?”

There will be two categories to judge the ribs.

“We have the certified judging which will have certified judges,” Wipperling said. “We also have the people’s choice award which is based on the VIP ticket-holders.”

There’ll be five certified judges involved in the competition, Wipperling said.

For people that want to experience the BBQ Challenge, but not take part in the judging or spend $25, there will be a $5 al a cart ticket at 5:15 p.m. for any three ribs while supplies last.

There will also be $1,200 worth of prize money to be split up between placers, Wipperling said.

During the challenge there will also be a beer garden, provided by the pub crawlers, Wipperling said.

Black Dog BBQ, last year’s certified judging winner, will be a food vendor at the event, but not participating in the competition.

“Last year people thought that they could get ribs before it actually started,” Wipperling said. “We decided this year to have Black Dog BBQ go ahead and vend throughout the day.”