Nashua-Plainfield students keep making history

By Bob Fenske, Nashua Reporter, editor@nhtrib.com

If there is a rule when it comes to National History Day at Nashua-Plainfield, it might be this: What’s said in Mrs. Turner’s room, stays in Mrs. Turner’s room.

“It does get stressful, but we make the process fun, too,” said junior Caleb Lines. “So even if we disagree among ourselves or with Mrs. Turner, it’s hard to be mad at each other … or at least stay mad at each other.”

Nashua-Plainfield’s program — led by advisor Suzy Turner — is a powerhouse in the world of National History Day.

On Friday, Turner and seven students will depart for the Washington, D.C., area to compete in the national competition that runs Sunday through Thursday.

This year the program has three entries competing at the University of Maryland in College Park:

• An individual exhibit by Morgan Kapping, “Tinker v. Des Moines: Taking a Stand with an Armband.”

• A group website by Lines and Jayne Levi, “Seeing is Believing: Lewis Hine’s Photographs Expose Child Labor.”

• A group documentary by Drew Moine, Tyler Lantz, Tyler Anderson and Levi Williamson, “Iowa’s Babal Proclamation: Patriotism or Intolerance?”

If there were team standings at last month’s state competition, Nashua-Plainfield would have finished in the top three alongside Johnston and North Scott.

Johnston’s enrollment in its top three grades is 1,525; North Scott’s is 693. Nashua-Plainfield checks in at 139.

“I am proud of these kids. I’m proud of all my kids,” Turner said after the state competition. “They show it doesn’t matter what size school you come from, you can compete.”

Nashua-Plainfield has had at least one national qualifier every year since 2009.

Some of it is because of students who aren’t afraid to dive into an activity that takes hours and hours of research and work.

Some of it is a tradition that makes National History Day a cool activity at Nashua-Plainfield.

And some of it is an advisor who is willing to go the extra mile — or extra thousand miles — for her students.

“Mrs. Turner is honestly the best thing to happen to us,” Anderson said. “We would give her our ‘perfect project’ and she’d find 20 things wrong with it. Then after hours of fixing it, she would find 20 more things wrong with it.

“But that’s how we get better,” he said. “She never wants us to settle, and that’s a really good thing.”

Levi agreed.

“She just does so much for us,” the freshman said. “She puts in so much time it’s crazy, but she helps make good projects great projects. We’d be lost without her.”

Their projects — from the district competition earlier this spring in Waterloo to the state competition last month in Des Moines to the national competition in D.C. this month — keep improving.

“Honestly, their projects hardly look anything like what they took to Waterloo for districts,” Turner said. “They take what the judges tell them and they really use it. It’s a fascinating process.”

“We just keep working on it,” Moine said. “Even when we think it’s perfect, we know it’s not.”

Lantz, the lone senior in the group and the only one with national competition experience, said his teammates are in for a life-changing trip.

“It’s amazing,” he said, “and I think it’s an experience every NHD member should experience. You meet a lot of other people and get to hang out with your friends. Sure, the competition is fierce, but it’s fun, too.”

“I love history,” Williamson said, “but NHD lets me explore a greater opportunity and explore my interests.”

“It also helps provide new memories with friends … even if there are times we want to shove the project down each other’s throats,” Williamson said, laughing.

“It’s rewarding, it really is,” Turner said. “All the stuff these kids go through — the crazy things that are said late at night on a deadline day — they find a way to pull it all together and that’s the reward for me.”