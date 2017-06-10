Iowa’s new governor to visit Friday

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Iowa’s new chief executive team, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, will make their first visit to Floyd County on Friday.

Reynolds, the former lieutenant governor who assumed the state’s top administrative position May 24 when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China, will visit Charles City June 16 to tour the Parkside Villa development.

Reynolds and Gregg are expected to arrive at City Hall at 12:30 p.m., then will go to 809 Parkside Lane to visit that twin home.

Parkside Villa began construction in 2013 as an energy-efficient development with each green-certified home including a 3-kilowatt solar panel array to help provide power for heating, cooling, lights and other electrical needs. The development also has a community geothermal field for heating and cooling, and a street paved with bricks set in a water-permeable pattern to reduce rain runoff.

The project, on the site of the former Jefferson Elementary School on South Main and 9th streets, currently has 12 single homes and one twin home built. Income-qualified buyers may be eligible for a 5-percent-per-year, 5-year forgivable loan program, potentially saving a buyer $37,500 on the $150,000 purchase price. Energy tax credits may also be available.

Part of the development was funded with a $500,000 Sustainable Communities Demonstration Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the geothermal system and stormwater management.

Although the villa has so far sold fewer homes than the 30 to 38 initially projected, the state has deemed the concept demonstration a success and last summer closed out the grant.

Expected to accompany the governor and lieutenant governor are City Administrator Steve Diers; Dean Stewart and Veronica Litterer, real estate agents for Park Villa; and possibly Mayor Pro-Tem Jerry Joerger and developer Mark LaCroix.