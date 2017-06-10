Fullerton crowned Floyd County fair queen

Sydney Fullerton (back row, second from left) was crowned the new Floyd County fair queen Friday night, June 9, at Party in the Park. Also on hand were (front row) 2016 Little Mister Floyd County and Little Miss Floyd County Ethan Hadley and Rachel Paplow; (back row from left) 2016 Floyd County Fair Queen Alyssa Staudt, Fullerton, 2017 First Runner-up Jayden Jorgensen and 2017 Miss Congeniality Kelsey Andersen. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Sydney Fullerton of Rockford was crowned the 2017 Floyd County fair queen at a ceremony Friday night during Charles City’s Party in the Park.

Fullerton was one of three contestants for the honor of representing the county in the competition for Iowa State Fair queen, and serving as an ambassador for the county fair.

Jayden Jorgensen of Rockford was chosen first runner-up and Kelsey Andersen was chosen Miss Congeniality.

Judges for the contest were Deb Bonzer of Charles City, Angie Johnson of Rockford and Kay Schmalen of Clear Lake. Fair queen contest coordinator is Renee Knapp.

— By Bob Steenson

