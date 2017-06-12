‘Totus Tuus’ program visits IC Elementary School

Program participants Trevor Haberkorn, third grade, and Quinn McCarty, fourth grade, listen to a trivia question before responding to Archdiocese volunteer Danielle Besler. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Archdiocese volunteer Jessica Pedersen chases a Totus Tuus participate during the camp song "Baby Shark" at the end of Monday. 
Staff report

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church wrapped the first day of new program “Totus Tuus” on Monday, with a group of 35 elementary students and eight high school students taking part.

The program, which is Latin for “Totally Yours,” is dedicated to teaching kids the tenants of the Catholic faith with the help of volunteers. The program is nationwide but administered under each diocese. The volunteer team visiting parishes is sent from the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Students attending in Charles City will meet in the Immaculate Conception Elementary School through the week to learn the “the history and the mysteries of the rosary,” volunteer Jessica Pedersen said. The lessons will use songs, skits, workshops and a water fight at the end of the week.

“It’s all about going all-out,” Pedersen said.

This is the first year Immaculate Conception is participating, but the third year that the Archdiocese of Dubuque has helped parishes host the program.

