‘Totus Tuus’ program visits IC Elementary School

Staff report

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church wrapped the first day of new program “Totus Tuus” on Monday, with a group of 35 elementary students and eight high school students taking part.

The program, which is Latin for “Totally Yours,” is dedicated to teaching kids the tenants of the Catholic faith with the help of volunteers. The program is nationwide but administered under each diocese. The volunteer team visiting parishes is sent from the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Students attending in Charles City will meet in the Immaculate Conception Elementary School through the week to learn the “the history and the mysteries of the rosary,” volunteer Jessica Pedersen said. The lessons will use songs, skits, workshops and a water fight at the end of the week.

“It’s all about going all-out,” Pedersen said.

This is the first year Immaculate Conception is participating, but the third year that the Archdiocese of Dubuque has helped parishes host the program.