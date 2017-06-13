Charley Western Trailway Ride is back with new route

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A bridge may be out, but riders will still take to the trails on June 17 for the annual Charley Western Trailway ride.

The third bike ride will re-route away from the Charley Western bridge between South Grand and Clark Street, ride organizer Jim Davis said. The bridge partially collapsed in early April.

“We’ve had to re-route the trail in order to accumulate the same five-mile ride that we’ve always had,” Davis said.

Maps of the updated route are available to participants, who can pick up copies when they register at Aromas Coffee on Main Street. The ride will last from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration is free, and participants will be entered in a drawing for prizes from the ride’s multiple sponsors.

“Family fun for all ages — that’s the whole idea. We want people to come out and ride,” Davis said.

The ride kicks off the morning of the Charles City Whitewater Weekend Challenge on Saturday, which hosts kayakers and paddlers from across the U.S. to participate in the whitewater competition. The Chamber of Commerce will also host the BBQ Challenge along the Cedar River, behind the Charles City Press and City Hall buildings.

The ride, which starts and ends at Aromas, has had more than 50 participants on average, Davis said. Adults are asked to accompany kids.

“We hope for good weather, and we hope that it’s understood that it’s easy to do. It’s not a race, it’s a ride,” Davis said. “We want them to have family fun.”

The recreational trail is built upon the former Charley Western Railroad. Trail development started in 1994 by the Charles City Community Revitalization program, which established a committee to oversee three phases of railroad conversion and a brand-new riverfront trail. The trail connected the town in a five-mile loop before the trail bridge over the Cedar River collapsed.

“We want Charles City to be a biking destination, just like it’s a whitewater destination,” Davis said.