Mrs. Schmitz retires after 44 years at IC Elementary

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

When third grade teacher Laura Schmitz thinks about it, she hopes her students would describe her as knowledgeable, fair and compassionate. Her students seem to think so.

“Don’t forget to come back and sub,” students wrote in a book compiled to celebrate Mrs. Schmitz before her retirement from Immaculate Conception Elementary School. But never fear, because she already has three substitute teaching days scheduled on her calendar.

Before then, a public retirement reception will be held this Sunday for Schmitz following the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The reception will be at the Immaculate Conception Church Social Hall.

Schmitz student-taught at Lincoln Elementary School during college, before graduating at the University of Northern Iowa in 1973. She immediately began teaching at Immaculate Conception Elementary School, where she stayed during her 44 year teaching career. During that time, she has led countless lessons in subjects such as social studies and religion, taught an estimated 800 students or more, and had many memorable experiences — including when her first third grade class attended her wedding to husband Dale.

“It was so much fun. I remember them throwing rice at the wedding, all dressed up, and their parents brought them to New Hampton at St. Mary’s church where we got married,” Schmitz said, smiling. “I know some of them are coming to the reception this weekend, and they are 53 years old. I can’t wait to see them.”

She’s known her husband for a long time — the two were born three days apart at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton, and were in the nursery together. Schmitz likes to tell her students “it was love at first sight”.

Schmitz had aspired to be a teacher since she was very young, playing school for hours growing up in New Hampton. It was only interrupted briefly in high school, when Schmitz started writing for the school newspaper.

“I wrote for the New Hampton Chieftain, and I just loved it. I would interview teachers and write articles, and I really enjoyed that,” Schmitz said. “I always had journalism in the back of my head, but teaching was first. I think I was born to teach.”

Those writing and interviewing skills have come in handy — Schmitz has taught her students how to express their thoughts through writing at a young age, and taught her own two children how to formulate their questions.

Along with the good times, there have been difficult days as well. One of the most monumental experiences was when third grader Makinzey Nierling passed away that October from a cancerous brain tumor.

“It was very difficult. She was just a wonderful little girl,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz, who had taught Nierling’s mother in years previously, helped plan the funeral and later took Nierling’s class to the cemetery, where they released balloons into the sky. Helping the kids through their grief was a day-by-day process for IC teachers, Schmitz said.

“I had one little boy that didn’t cry at all. He was always comforting the other kids,” Schmitz said. Three months later, “I was teaching, and I heard this child sobbing, and I turned around and it was him. It had finally — he had to let it out, because he hadn’t at all. He took care of all the other kids.”

“That helped me to realize that grieving is a long process.”

Schmitz has learned how to remain open to students’ needs while working with her colleagues at IC and getting to know each individual student’s aptitude and struggles — “guiding children to recognize their learning styles and talents,” she said.

“It’s very rewarding. I keep in touch with a lot of my students after they leave.”

After considering retiring after the 2015-16 school year, Schmitz realized she wasn’t quite ready to go and stayed for one more year. Her third graders kept her busy: one student’s artwork was chosen for display in the MacNider Elementary Art Show, which Schmitz accompanied her to in Mason City. She also saw students grow in enjoying reading after she bought them books at their level and particular interests.

With the help of IC teachers and parents, the school’s students had some surprises in store for Mrs. Schmitz.

Two hundred students contributed to a “Lesson Plan for Retirement” book put together by staff members, sharing favorite memories and bits of advice for Schmitz going forward. One child’s father created a “class tree,” and had each one of her third graders this year press their thumbprints on the branches as leaves.

“They never told me, it was a total surprise,” Schmitz said.

“I had a wonderful, wonderful group of kids this year. I could go out with wonderful memories, so it was perfect.”