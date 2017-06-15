Recovery organization opens to community on Facebook

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The recovery resource group So Far — Sober For a Reason — now has a Facebook page to help spread its message.

So Far is a volunteer group with a mission to increase addiction recovery resources within Charles City and Floyd County. The group currently has a public Facebook page, where it shares public meeting schedules and other updates of the group’s work.

So Far held a public meeting on Thursday to discuss continuing work to lay a foundation within the community. Members discussed future goals, as well as outreach efforts online to share their message within the Charles City community.

“We’re doing a lot of groundwork right now,” member Dave Holschlag said during the meeting.

Members also discussed the application process to become a 501(c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. code, which would help them begin fundraising. The application process takes an estimated six weeks to be approved.

The group is currently drafting three ordinance proposals for the Charles City Council to consider — including one which would require landlords to include a provision forbidding use of drugs in the property as part of a lease.

Those ordinance proposals are still being researched, said group member Charley Thomson, and have not yet been introduced to city officials.