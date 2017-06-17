Catholic summer program ends in a waterfight

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Putting the fun in learning really comes full circle when a week-long summer religious program ends with a waterfight.

The three dozen or so members of the Totus Tuus summer class at Immaculate Conception Parish gathered on the I.C. School playground Friday afternoon to first cover two of the instructors that they had chosen with shaving cream, then — partly to wash off the shaving cream, and partly because, well, on a hot summer day, why not — got wet.

Students used buckets, squirt guns, super-soakers and foam water blasters to get their instructors and themselves drenched. The Charles City Fire Department helped out by setting up a water wall for the kids to play in and run through.

The Totus Tuus program is taught by a group of college students who tour the diocese putting on the week-long programs at one parish after another.

One of the instructors, Ben Valentine, a seminary student at Loras College in Dubuque, said it’s a fun part for him of preparing to be a priest — teaching religion and dealing with people.

Valentine said his group would present the Totus Tuus program (Latin for Totally Yours) at seven parishes this summer.

“We teach them the Catholic faith, bring them to Mass every day and have fun,” he said.