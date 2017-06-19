Fiber study contract approved by council

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council approved a contract Monday night for a home fiber optic network feasibility study.

The council voted unanimously Monday to approve a contract with Lookout Point to perform the study.

The contract and study are coming after the council commissioned an earlier survey that showed over 80 percent of Charles City residents who receive a water bill and who responded would like another internet provider option.

During the Charles City Council planning session on June 14 some council members expressed concern about a proprietary agreement in the contract, but after an email exchange with Eric Lampland of Lookout Point the concerns were answered.

Any and all information will be provided to Charles City, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

An open hearing was held on a proposed amendment to the South Grand Urban Renewal Area, establishing the area as a new TIF district. No one from the public spoke during the hearing.

The plan was generally updated from its original inception date in 1994, Diers said.

The district includes the Molstead Motors expansion project.

Charles City Community Revitalization Director Mark Wicks came to request street closures for the Firecracker 5k and five-mile race.

Owen and Young Street were voted to be closed for the event along with portions of Clark Street.

The Firecracker race’s route was changed because of the partial collapse of the Charley Western Bridge.

There aren’t a lot of races on Fourth of July so a lot of people usually show up, Wicks said.

People don’t usually sign-up early for the Firecracker race, but usually 100 people sign-up the day of the race, he said.

The race is now open to entries, and will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

The council voted to extend the 1st Avenue sidewalk near the Charles City Middle School and high school, although Diers said he was contacted by some residents who felt the extension isn’t necessary.

The council discussed whether the sidewalk would be an undue burden on the property owners that the sidewalk would be going through, but ultimately decided the sidewalk was an important project and voted for it unanimously.

The council also heard the second reading the new fireworks ordinance.

The ordinance, which will have its third and final reading on July 3, will prohibit the use and discharge of fireworks within the corporate city limits of Charles City.

It comes as a response to a new Iowa law that allows the sale of fireworks, but leaves the decision of use to cities and counties.

The sale of fireworks is still allowed with the proper permit.

Charles City Mayor James Erb appointed two new members to the library board, Jenny Huegel and Darci Tracey, to replace two departing members, Jen Davis and Rob Pittman.