Beer tasting featured at Friday’s Party in the Park

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Beer connoisseurs — or just beer fans — will have a chance to sample an Iowa brewery’s fare at Party in the Park Friday evening.

The Kolona Brewing Co., in association with Charles City Pub Crawlers, will be promoting its products with a complimentary beer tasting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Central Park.

Kolona Brewing Co. is a 15-barrel brewing system craft brewery that offers year-round as well as seasonal and limited-release beers. A selection of those beers will be available at Party in the Park.

The Pub Crawlers are Comet Bowl, Hot Shots, The Pub on the Cedar, City Tap and Derailed.

Music for this Friday’s Party in the Park will be by Dueling Pianos. Also included will be activities for kids and adults, food, beverages including a beer garden and more.

Party in the Park runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Sponsors this week are Cambrex, CUSB Bank, L&J Industries Inc., Floyd Co. Community Foundation, Feller & Associates and Croell.

This is the 15th year for Party in the Park, organized by Community Revitalization of Charles City and sponsored in part by Charles City hotel/motel tax funds.

The final two Parties in the Park this summer will be July 14 featuring the band Milk & Honey, and Aug. 4 featuring Endless Summer.