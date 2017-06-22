Nashua ready to produce another winning weekend

Water Over the Dam Days offers wide variety of entertainment

BY JENNIFER LANTZ, Of the Reporter

Hitting the jackpot in Nashua will be easy as Water Over the Dam Days continues its four-day run this weekend with a celebration theme “A Winning Weekend!”

“Water Over the Dam Days comes together every year with so much fun for all ages,” said Tori Ulrichs, who is one of the lead organizers of the celebration. “We offer a car show, inflatables, a fantastic parade, and volleyball tournament just to mention a few of the events. Water Over the Dam Days brings many people home for a weekend of fun.”

Friday morning the celebration begins with a 4-person best shot golf at the Nashua Town and Country Club. Vendors will open at noon at Cedar View Park. The popular The Dam Mud Run will have registration from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., with the run beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday evening St. John’s United Church of Christ will be holding a fundraiser meal from 5 to 8 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Nub’s Catfish Tournament will begin.

Lady Luck Band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight, so enjoy the music while fishing throughout the night.

The beer tent will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, the Alex Potratz Memorial 5K run/walk and the Chamber of Commerce Breakfast at the Park will start off at 7:30 a.m.

The annual parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade route will not be going down Main Street this year since the Nashua Fire Department will be holding its second annual Car Show.

After the parade enjoy the afternoon playing horseshoes or sand volleyball. There will be food options, music, dunk tank, inflatables and don’t forget the turtle races.

Waterhawks Ski Show will begin at 7 p.m. and the Georgia Clay Band will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Fireworks will highlight the evening at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the community church service will be held at 9 a.m. in the park, sponsored by the Nashua Ministerium. Breakfast at Nashua United Methodist Church.