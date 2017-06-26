11th Street Chautauqua earns 2017 Bronze National Quality Award  

11th Street Chautauqua has been recognized as a 2017 recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award for its dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care.

The program honors association members across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to delivering quality care,” said David Ayers, administrator of 11th Street Chautauqua. “Working through the process of achieving the bronze award has made our organization stronger. It would not have been possible without the dedicated caring staff who provide quality care to our residents 365 days per year.

“Receiving this award and having the two most recent annual inspections by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals be deficiency-free is reassuring to residents and families that quality care is provided each and every day,” Ayers said.

The National Quality Award Program is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence.

The award program has three levels: bronze, silver and gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system.

Trained examiners review each bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.

As a recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award, 11th Street Chautauqua may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver — Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“I commend 11th Street Chautauqua for embarking on the journey to quality improvement,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chairman Alana Wolfe. “I encourage the facility to continue to build on the strong foundation it has created.”

The awards will be presented Oct. 15-18 during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th annual convention and exposition in Las Vegas.