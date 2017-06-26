RAGBRAI beverage garden covers two city blocks

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A beverage garden for the RAGBRAI overnight visit next month will encompass two city blocks.

The Charles City Council met for a planning meeting Monday, June 26, to discuss the RAGBRAI beverage garden and RAGBRAI liquor license.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa will be coming to Charles City in one month, on July 26.

The proposed beverage garden will go from Clark Street to Blunt Street and Main Street to Jackson Street. A station to ID individuals will be near an entrance on Kelly Street, and all of Central Park will be within the garden.

“This showcases our beautiful Central Park,” said RAGBRAI Executive Committee Member Heidi Pavlovich.

Pavlovich appeared before the council to request the council allow the beverage garden and approve a liquor license.

The committee worked with Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke and Bob Ingram of Sisson and Associates insurance company to make sure the committee was going in the right direction. Both appeared before the council during the planning session.

A class on reviewing IDs is going to offered for people working in the beverage garden to avoid serving underaged individuals, Pavlovich said.

The beverage garden will have either a fence or a natural barrier to prevent people from leaving the area with an alcoholic beverage.

“Anywhere that doesn’t create a wall, will have a fence,” Pavlovich said.

The Charles City Council will vote on the license and garden at its July 3 meeting.

“Looks like a good plan,” said Charles City Council Member DeLaine Freeseman.

Charles City Housing Department Director Heidi Nielson gave an update on her department and how its funding has been decreased for 2017.

“With our current funding levels for the Section 8 housing assistance program, if we were to spend everything that HUD (The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) give us every single month we could only lease 156 of our 207 vouchers,” Nielson said. “So far we’ve been able to maintain the program integrity.”

Currently the Charles City Housing Department employs six people.

“Our waiting list, right now, for this last fiscal, we contacted 193 on the Section 8 waiting list, and out of those 193 that we had contacted, we only 85 successful program admissions,” Nielson said. “On this public housing side we contacted 79 families to fill 38 units.”

There are many reason why there isn’t a lot of success for their programs, Nielson said.

“Under both programs, a lot of times we’ll contact the families and they just never come in and disappear,” Nielson said. “They’ve had crisis in their lives and by the time they get to the top of the list the crisis that they’re experiencing has been resolved and maybe they get a job or move out of the area.”

Many times the housing department doesn’t even hear back from the applicants after sending them a letter offering assistance, Nielson said.

“Of the 193 families that we contacted for Section 8, we issued a 109 vouchers, and 67 of those leased a unit in Charles City,” Nielson said. “We had six families that took the assistance to another jurisdiction, 23 of the families the voucher expired because the families couldn’t find a unit that was suitable for them, and we still have 13 that are searching.”

The housing department has a lease rate of 62 percent, which is higher than the industry average, Nielson said. It has an attrition rate of 20 percent.

In 2017 the housing department is planning to replace windows, boilers and water heaters at South Cedar Terrace, Nielson said.

The Charles City Council took no official action at this meeting.

The next City Council meeting will be on July 3, and will be a regular voting session.